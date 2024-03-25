Open Menu

Dar Receives Call From Britain's Foreign Secretary, Agree To Further Enhance Bilateral Relations

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Dar receives call from Britain's Foreign Secretary, agree to further enhance bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday received a telephone call from Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Lord David Cameron, and expressed resolve to enhance bilateral relations in diverse areas.

"Today, I received a telephone call from Lord David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain", Ishaq Dar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

During the conversation, they discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. They also resolved to continue working closely to further enhance strong bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, climate change & people-to-people contacts.

