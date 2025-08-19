Dar Urges Global Solidarity To Address Rising Humanitarian Crises
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday called for renewed international solidarity and decisive action to confront a growing wave of humanitarian crises across the world.
"Let us reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protect life, uphold human dignity, and advance peace. The challenges we face are immense, but through global solidarity, decisive action, and adherence to justice and humanitarian
principles, the international community can alleviate suffering and restore hope by securing a just and peaceful future for all," Ishaq Dar said in a message on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day.
The deputy PM honoured the courage, resilience, and compassion of humanitarian workers who risk their lives to protect distressed persons amid escalating humanitarian crises across the world.
"Today, the international community must renew the resolve to address root causes of humanitarian crises, including wars and conflicts," he said adding that "Unchecked aggression and jingoistic narratives for political gains are among the major drivers of humanitarian crises. It is essential to resolve conflicts through peaceful means, mediation, dialogue, and diplomacy, in accordance with the UN Charter".
In Gaza, he said the ongoing occupation and blockade continued to inflict suffering on civilians by restricting humanitarian aid, vital food supplies, and essential medical services.
"The impact of ongoing genocide in Palestine is profound, with families, children, and civilians facing unimaginable suffering. The international community must urgently address the humanitarian situation in Gaza consistent with international law."
The deputy PM also called upon the international community to also pay close attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "Years of oppression, forced displacement, arbitrary detention, demographic changes, and the systematic denial of Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination have continued to exacerbate humanitarian crises in the occupied territory. India’s weaponisation of water and essential resources represents a new and alarming threat, with the potential to trigger humanitarian catastrophes of unprecedented scale across the region."
He said climate-induced humanitarian situations across the world called for a joint international response.
In recent years, climate change has also disproportionately affected Pakistan. The ongoing floods being witnessed in Pakistan once again highlight the urgency of concerted global action to address climate-induced humanitarian challenges, he said adding that humanitarian partnerships to support the affected populations must continue.
