Pakistan, China Hold Consultations On Arms Control, Non-proliferation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The 10th Round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament was held in Beijing wherein the two sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to global and regional peace and security.
Ambassador Tahir Andrabi, Additional Secretary of the Arms Control, Disarmament, and International Security Division at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Sun Xiaobo, Director General of the Department of Arms Control at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led their respective delegations, according to a Foreign Office press release.
The two sides reviewed the situation in South Asia, with particular emphasis on the challenges to security and strategic stability.
The discussions covered a wide range of topics related to disarmament and non-proliferation, focusing on the agenda of the UN General Assembly First Committee, the Conference on Disarmament, and key international disarmament agreements, such as the Biological & Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).
The security implications of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence were also examined. Additionally, the dialogue addressed bilateral cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology and outer space.
During his visit, Ambassador Tahir Andrabi also participated in an interactive roundtable at the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association (CACDA). The session was attended by former diplomats, practitioners, academics, and think tank experts.
The Pakistan-China Dialogue on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament is a key element of the broader strategic engagement between the two countries. Pakistan views this dialogue as an essential platform for meaningful consultations on security and stability, as well as on issues related to arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation.
The next round of consultations will be held in Islamabad in 2026.
