Sindh Govt Fully Prepared To Deal With Emergency Situations
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh, Mayor Sukkur and Spokesperson for the Sindh Government on Tuesday has issued an important message to the public regarding the recent and expected rainfall and flood situation in Sindh.
He stated that the Sindh Government and all local bodies are fully prepared to deal with emergency situations, and all departments are actively engaged in rescue and relief efforts. However, no institution or individual can predict with 100% accuracy the intensity of rainfall or potential flash flooding.
Therefore, the Sindh Government is advising the public to take precautionary measures. Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors and keep children indoors and away from potential hazards.
He also appealed citizens to avoid touching or approaching electricity poles during rainfall and stock up on essential medicines for the elderly and patients.
He assured that the Sindh Government is with the people and will not leave anyone alone, mobilizing all possible resources to mitigate the situation. All institutions are on high alert and closely monitoring the situation.
Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives in Gilgit-Baltistan, Buner, and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to recent flash flooding.
He extended condolences to the bereaved families and stated that the people and government of Sindh stand in solidarity with the affected families.
He urged citizens to contact the helpline number 1122 in case of any emergency.
