Pakistan Army Steps Up Flood Relief In Buner, Shangla

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Army’s Engineers Corps and Urban Search and Rescue teams are conducting extensive relief operations in the flood-affected districts of Shangla and Buner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy machinery is being deployed in hard-to-reach areas to restore roads and provide aid to impacted communities.

The Peer Baba bypass has been reopened for all traffic, while debris clearance operations in Peer Baba bazaar continued overnight to ensure smooth movement for locals. On Gokand Road, landslides at three locations were cleared, restoring traffic flow.

Army engineers also assisted in reopening the road to Aloch Paran using heavy machinery.

Urban Search and Rescue teams remain active in Bishoni and Qadir Nagar, where five bodies have been recovered from a nearby stream. Officials confirmed that rescue and relief efforts will persist until full normalcy is achieved.

The Pakistan Army has pledged to continue relief operations until all affected individuals are relocated to safe areas and essential infrastructure is fully restored.

