PDMA Officials Emphasizes Shared Responsibility In Fighting Environmental Threats, Managing Rainwater Resources

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) DG PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia alongside the spokesperson of PDMA Peshawar urged citizens on Tuesday to collaborate with authorities and environmental departments for the revision and enforcement of policies to mitigate climate change, deforestation and ensure rainwater conservation.

Talking to a private news channel, the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) of Peshawar and Punjab DG jointly emphasized the urgent need for shared responsibility in combating environmental threats and managing rainwater resources effectively.

Both authorities highlighted the critical challenges posed by climate change, rapid deforestation and unsustainable water practices, urging the public and relevant departments to work together for sustainable solutions.

The representatives stressed that tackling these environmental issues requires a coordinated effort between government bodies, communities and environmental organizations.

They underscored the importance of revising existing policies to better address the impacts of climate change, promote afforestation, and implement safe rainwater harvesting and conservation techniques.

They made it clear that citizen cooperation and interdepartmental collaboration are vital.

Irfan Ali Khatia stated that “our collective efforts can help mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and protect our natural resources for future generations.”

Similarly, the PDMA Peshawar spokesperson echoed the call for unified action, emphasizing the role of public awareness and active participation in environmental protection initiatives.

Responding to a query, PDMA Peshawar reported that during the recent monsoon spells affecting the northern regions, rescue operations have been ongoing with food trucks dispatched to assist affected communities.

Authorities have also removed encroachments along riverbanks to reduce flood risks.

He also commended the timely actions and effective rescue and relief operations led by the Chief Minister of Punjab, highlighting the importance of swift government response in mitigating the impact of disasters.

