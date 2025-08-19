National Stability Of Pakistan Conference Held
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A National Stability of Pakistan conference was held here on Monday under the chairmanship
of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman and Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Lahore Maulana
Abdul Khabir Azad.
The conference was attended by Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan, RPO Sohail Ahmed
Chaudhry, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, deputy commissioners and district police officers
of the region as well as a large number of prominent scholars and members of divisional
and district peace committee.
Addressing the conference, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said Multan is the City of Saints
and hosting the National Stability Conference aimed to spread a message of peace and unity
given by the saints of the Sub-continent. He said Pakistan was created on the basis of
Islam after immense sacrifices, adding that it was the collective responsibility of the entire
nation to safeguard its sovereignty and security.
He highlighted the historic role of scholars and spiritual leaders in the Pakistan Movement and
lauded their continued efforts for national unity and stability.
Paying tribute to martyrs and the armed forces, he said the nation salutes their unmatched
sacrifices.
Referring to the recent defence of the homeland against Indian aggression, he praised the role of the government, the people and especially Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim
Munir who, with the help of Allah, The Almighty, shattered the enemy’s arrogance within hours.
“Freedom is a great blessing of Allah and love for the motherland is a part of our faith,” he remarked,
adding that the role of the government and the army chief in ensuring national security and stability was commendable.
He reaffirmed that the Pakistani nation stands firmly with its brave armed forces and national security
institutions.
At the conclusion, the participants offered special prayers for victims of recent floods in Buner,
Swat and other northern areas besides security, stability and prosperity of Pakistan.
Mufti Fatah Muhammad Rashidi, Qazi Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Allama Muhammad Rasheed Turabi,
Maulana Masood Qasim Qasmi, Mufti Aashiq Hussain, Malik Khawar Hussain Bhutta, Allama Farooq
Khan Saeedi, Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Usman Pasrovi,
Allama Arshad Abidi, and Maulana Abdul Rahim Gujjar were also present.
