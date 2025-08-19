PFA intensifies crackdown against substandard food units

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT Aug 19 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday intensified its campaign against adulterated and unhygienic food items, sealing outlets and imposing fines in separate operations in industrial estate Wah.

The PFA spokesperson said the crackdown was aimed at safeguarding citizens from serious health risks posed by substandard food.

In Wah’s industrial area, five production units were inspected, out of which two were sealed for preparing unhygienic and low-quality products.

A fine of Rs 500,000 was imposed collectively on the units.

During the raids, the PFA teams also destroyed three 120 Kgs of expired items and 40 Kg of candies found unfit for human consumption.

The spokesperson said that such unhygienic practices directly endangered public health, causing food poisoning, stomach infections, and long-term diseases.

“Substandard food items play with the lives of people, especially children and elderly who are more vulnerable. This is why we are taking strict action without compromise,” the spokesperson added.

The PFA urged citizens to remain vigilant while buying food and report complaints on its helpline 1223, assuring that swift action would be taken against the violators.

