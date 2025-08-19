Open Menu

PFA Intensifies Crackdown Against Substandard Food Units

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM

PFA intensifies crackdown against substandard food units

WAH CANTT Aug 19 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday intensified its campaign against adulterated and unhygienic food items, sealing outlets and imposing fines in separate operations in industrial estate Wah.

The PFA spokesperson said the crackdown was aimed at safeguarding citizens from serious health risks posed by substandard food.

In Wah’s industrial area, five production units were inspected, out of which two were sealed for preparing unhygienic and low-quality products.

A fine of Rs 500,000 was imposed collectively on the units.

During the raids, the PFA teams also destroyed three 120 Kgs of expired items and 40 Kg of candies found unfit for human consumption.

The spokesperson said that such unhygienic practices directly endangered public health, causing food poisoning, stomach infections, and long-term diseases.

“Substandard food items play with the lives of people, especially children and elderly who are more vulnerable. This is why we are taking strict action without compromise,” the spokesperson added.

The PFA urged citizens to remain vigilant while buying food and report complaints on its helpline 1223, assuring that swift action would be taken against the violators.

APP/ajq/378

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..

12 minutes ago
 Hatta exports power to Dubai

Hatta exports power to Dubai

42 minutes ago
 Executive Council issues resolution forming Board ..

Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..

57 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant ..

Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret

2 hours ago
 UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan You ..

UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE an inspiring model in improving government per ..

UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union

13 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

14 hours ago
 Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir K ..

Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot

14 hours ago
 NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off ..

NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes

14 hours ago
 NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers fo ..

NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan