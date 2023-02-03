UrduPoint.com

Data Of More Than 3,00,000 People Entered Through 'hotel Eye' Software

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have entered the data of more than 3,00,000 persons through `hotel eye' software and successfully initiated action against the vehicles without number plates.

Police said that Safe City Islamabad is playing an effective role in the prevention of crimes and ensure effective security in the Federal capital. Capital police officer Safe City Syed Fareed Shah said that 'hotel eye' software has been provided to all police stations for identification of individuals and registering the data of people staying in hotels, guest houses and shelter homes situated in Islamabad.

During the last 24 hours, he said that data of 2,688 persons have been entered through `hotel eye' while data of more than 3,00,000 persons have been entered so far after the complete scrutiny.

He said that data of suspicious individuals were also sent to the concerned police stations for legal proceedings. This data gathering is proving to be very useful in identifying the criminal elements involved in heinous and other crimes, he added.

CPO Safe City further said that action has been initiated against the vehicles without number plates. He said that Islamabad Capital Police is using modern technology and all available resources to maintain law and order in the city.

He said that all possible steps are being taken to ensure the safety to the lives and property of the citizens, he maintained.

