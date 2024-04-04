Open Menu

DC Directs To Solve Water Problem In Urban Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A meeting was held about solving water problems in the urban areas of Kohat district with Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by officials of PESCO, WSSC, and other concerned departments to discuss ways and means for the solution of the water problem being faced by the people of urban areas.

In the meeting, the problem of water as well as electricity load shedding in the urban areas of Kohat was also discussed and electricity load-shedding was also considered as a factor in the water problem, due to which the problem of closure of tube wells as well.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that unannounced load-shedding should be avoided and the relevant authorities should meet and decide an action plan immediately to solve the problem of public water in the holy month of Ramadan.

He directed the concerned department to find an immediate solution to this important problem.

The officials of the relevant department assured DC Kohat to take immediate steps for a solution to the water problem.

APP/arq/ijz/1150

