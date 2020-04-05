UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Distributes Rations Among Daily Wagers Under Relief Package In Jaffarabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

DC distributes rations among daily wagers under relief package in Jaffarabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Abdul Razzaq Khajak on Sunday said provincial government was taking measures to help poor people including daily wagers under lockdown in order to decrease their difficulties in respective areas of province.

He expressed these views while distributing rations among needy people and daily workers in his supervision in the district, saying that he was striving to ensure transparency of delivering relief package among deserving people in the areas.

He said relief package included flour , oil, sugar, dry milk, tea, and other goods were distributed among unprivileged people in respective areas including Tehsil Jhat Put, Usta Muhammad and Gandakha, saying that provisions of relief package was being continued for welfare of poor people.

The DC also appreciated the administration for better arrangements during distribution in the area, he also advised people to follow government precaution measures against the corona virus to cope it soon in the area.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Chithar Ali Muhammad Khan Hanbhi distributed rations of relief package among 100 deserving families including needy people and daily workers on special directives of Commissioner Nasirabad division Abid Saleem Qureshi and Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar during lockdown.

He urged the people to remain their houses in order to quell the spread of the corona virus in the areas saying that local administrations was taking measures to provide rations to needy people at their homes for ensuring safety of health from the virus.

Related Topics

Poor Oil Nasirabad Abdul Razzaq Sunday From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Gross Domestic Product of Abu Dhabi hits AED620 bn ..

26 minutes ago

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

2 hours ago

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

2 hours ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

2 hours ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

3 hours ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.