DC distributes rations among daily wagers under relief package in Jaffarabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Abdul Razzaq Khajak on Sunday said provincial government was taking measures to help poor people including daily wagers under lockdown in order to decrease their difficulties in respective areas of province.

He expressed these views while distributing rations among needy people and daily workers in his supervision in the district, saying that he was striving to ensure transparency of delivering relief package among deserving people in the areas.

He said relief package included flour , oil, sugar, dry milk, tea, and other goods were distributed among unprivileged people in respective areas including Tehsil Jhat Put, Usta Muhammad and Gandakha, saying that provisions of relief package was being continued for welfare of poor people.

The DC also appreciated the administration for better arrangements during distribution in the area, he also advised people to follow government precaution measures against the corona virus to cope it soon in the area.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Chithar Ali Muhammad Khan Hanbhi distributed rations of relief package among 100 deserving families including needy people and daily workers on special directives of Commissioner Nasirabad division Abid Saleem Qureshi and Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar during lockdown.

He urged the people to remain their houses in order to quell the spread of the corona virus in the areas saying that local administrations was taking measures to provide rations to needy people at their homes for ensuring safety of health from the virus.