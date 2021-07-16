UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Handover Cheque To Laraib Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:40 PM

DC handover cheque to Laraib family

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi Friday visited house of six year old Laraib daughter of Akhtar Zaman, who was killed in wall collapse at Gara Baloch area and handed over relief cheques of Rs. O.3 million to her father.

Deputy Commissioner offered Fateha and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed for early recovery of other seven years old Ansa who was injured in the incident and shifted to Multan for treatment.

DC Kabir met family members and assured them that District Administration would make all efforts for providing all possible help to the family.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Tank Afridi Family All Million

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat enjoys doing fun with siblings at ho ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

1 hour ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

2 hours ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

2 hours ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.