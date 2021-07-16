DC handover cheque to Laraib family

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi Friday visited house of six year old Laraib daughter of Akhtar Zaman, who was killed in wall collapse at Gara Baloch area and handed over relief cheques of Rs. O.3 million to her father.

Deputy Commissioner offered Fateha and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed for early recovery of other seven years old Ansa who was injured in the incident and shifted to Multan for treatment.

DC Kabir met family members and assured them that District Administration would make all efforts for providing all possible help to the family.