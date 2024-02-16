DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Magistrates in Islamabad were spearheading a relentless campaign against beggary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Magistrates in Islamabad were spearheading a relentless campaign against beggary.

In the recent operation, coordinated by Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Avid Irshad Bhatti, resulted in the apprehension of 11 beggars from the vicinity of Faisal Mosque. These individuals were shifted to Margalla Police Station as part of the ongoing efforts to curb this societal issue.

In continuation of this crackdown, professional beggars were also targeted, with several being apprehended and handed over to the local police stations.

Moreover, special attention was given to underage children found in the streets, who were also handed over to the Edhi Center for proper care and support.

This initiative underscores the daily commitment of ACs to combat beggary effectively. With a firm resolve and coordinated efforts, the administration is steadfast in its mission to ensure the welfare and safety of Islamabad's residents, while also upholding the integrity of public spaces.