DC issues list of returning officers for Rawalpindi’s NA and PA seats

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and District Returning Officer Hasan Waqar Cheema have released the details of returning officers for 13 Constituencies of the Punjab Assembly(PA) and six constituencies of the National Assembly(NA) of Rawalpindi district.

According to a handout issued here, lists containing names, contact numbers and focal person numbers of the returning officers had been displayed at the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Returning officers had started the process of receiving nomination papers which will continue till Friday, December 22 while Rawalpindi district includes Punjab Assembly constituencies from PP 7 to PP 19 and National Assembly constituencies from NA 52 to NA 57.

For National Assembly Constituency NA 52, Additional Deputy Commissioner Consolidation (0519292543), NA 53 Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nabil Riaz 0519292527, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (0519292510) for NA 54, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ahad Dogar for NA 55, Additional Commissioner Coordination (0519292515) for NA-56 and DG PHA (0519334495) had been nominated as the returning officers for NA-57.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Kahuta for PP- 7,051-3311232, PP -8 Assistant Commissioner Kaler Syedan 0513211018, for PP -9 Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, for PP -10 Deputy Director Development 0519292534, PP- 11 Conservator Forest Rawalpindi Circle 0514917049, Assistant Commissioner Sadar for PP -12 (0519292544), Assistant Commissioner Taxila (0519314300) for PP- 13, Assistant Commissioner City Rawalpindi 0519292563 for PP -14, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Rawalpindi 0519292505 for PP- 15, Assistant Commissioner Revenue (0519292511) for PP- 16, Director Finance PHA (05155 52709) for PP- 17, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rawalpindi, Mujahid Abass (0519292532) for PP -18 and Deputy Director food (0519278223) had been designated as returning officer for PP 19.

Meanwhile, according to the election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the candidates were eligible to file nomination papers with the returning officers between Dec 20 and 22.

The Names of the nominated candidates would be published on Dec 23 while the scrutiny of the nomination papers by the returning officers would continue between Dec 24 and 30.

The last date for filing of appeals against the decision of the returning officers rejecting or accepting the nomination papers would be completed on Jan 3 and the last date for deciding the appeals by the appellate tribunal was fixed for Jan 10, 2024.

The ECP would publish the revised list of the candidates on Jan 11 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of a revised list of candidates is Jan 12, 2024.