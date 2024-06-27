Open Menu

DC Khanewal Visits The City To Review The Drainage Arrangements During The Monsoon Season

DC Khanewal visits the city to review the drainage arrangements during the monsoon season

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Wednesday visited the city to review the drainage arrangements during the monsoon.

Administrator of the of the Municipal Committee, Aitzaz Anjum, and Chief Officer Maher Owais also accompanied him. During the visit, he also gave orders to complete the de-silting of sewage drains and lines. He also visited Z Block on the complaint of the citizen and directed the concerned authorities to solve the problem immediately.

On this occasion, he said that the district administration Work has been started to improve the infrastructure of the city; this includes carpeting the road from Maduwala to Sabzi Mandi Chowk and repairing the broken roads of the city. The Deputy Commissioner was directed to improve the condition of the old vegetable market and funeral home and install tough tiles. He directed that all preparations to deal with urban flooding should be completed before the rains.

