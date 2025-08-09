Open Menu

DC Kohat Reviews District Administration's Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM

DC Kohat reviews district administration's performance

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) A crucial meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Rahimullah on Saturday, where officers of the district administration briefed him on their performance, ongoing projects, and challenges faced.

The meeting discussed development projects, public convenience measures, and administrative matters in detail. The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the progress of various initiatives and issued clear instructions to ensure effective service delivery.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of facilitating revenue matters, controlling food prices, eliminating encroachments, and providing quality medical facilities in hospitals.

He also stressed that public grievances should be addressed promptly, and fair rates should be implemented to ensure the availability of essential goods in markets. Strict action would be taken against illegal occupations and encroachments, ensuring a clean and organized environment for citizens.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Kohat emphasized that every officer of the district administration should discharge their responsibilities with honesty and duty, prioritizing public service and welfare.

The meeting underscored the administration's commitment to ensuring the well-being of citizens and promoting good governance.

