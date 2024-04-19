Open Menu

DC Opens Water Filtration Plants Rehabilitation Project

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain visited Sambrial on Friday and inaugurated rehabilitation project of water filtration plants by the municipal committee at Darbar Habib Shah and Mohallah Rajputan.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz Gondal, Tehsildar Sarfraz Cheema were also present.

The deputy commissioner directed Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Committee Daska Umar Shujah Cheema to ensure regular replacement of filters of water filtration plants.

He appealed to people to monitor the filtration plants so that the facility continues to operate.

Earlier, the DC, along with Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Sohail Saeed Barlas, visited Government Islamia and Muslim Awami Schools Sambrial and reviewed completion of the project for maintenance of science and computer lab and provision of other facilities with the support of philanthropists and welfare organisations.

