Action Taken Against Encroachments At Rangpur Adda On AC’s Directions
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, the tehsil administration launched an anti-encroachment operation at Rangpur Adda on Friday.
According to official sources, the tehsildar, TMA staff, and other officials participated in the operation and removed encroachments from both sides of the road, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.
The administration clarified that the purpose of the drive was not to harass vendors or small shopkeepers but to resolve traffic congestion and provide convenience to the public by keeping passageways clear.
Specific spaces have been allocated for pushcart vendors along the roadside so they can continue their businesses without causing obstruction.
Shopkeepers have been given one day to voluntarily remove illegal permanent constructions extending beyond their shops.
Moreover, the TMA has finalized a plan to improve facilities at Rangpur Adda, including waiting areas, bus stops and drinking water points. Implementation of the plan has already begun.
The tehsil administration urged the public to cooperate in making Rangpur Adda a well-organized and public-friendly area.
