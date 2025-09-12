Balochistan Cabinet approves landmark policies banning hate speech, transgender rights & minority welfare

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) In a historic move toward inclusive governance and social progress, the Balochistan cabinet, led by Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has approved a series of transformative policies aimed at promoting tolerance, protecting marginalized communities and advancing sustainable development across the province.

Presiding over the 19th cabinet meeting, CM Sarfraz Bugti described the decisions as a “guarantee for the public interest and sustainable development of Balochistan,” reaffirming his administration’s commitment to practical reforms that uplift minorities, women, and the transgender community.

The cabinet approved the formulation of a dedicated fund to enhance facilities and ensure equal opportunities for minority communities.

A province-wide ban on the publication of hate speech was enacted to foster societal harmony and curb divisive rhetoric.

In a groundbreaking step, the cabinet endorsed Balochistan’s inaugural policy for transgender individuals, aimed at securing their rights and promoting social and economic inclusion.

The Balochistan Cabinet has also approved a comprehensive plan to modernize air travel infrastructure, alongside praise for the Aviation Directorate’s swift rescue operation in Turbat, which saved three lives through an emergency airlift to Karachi.

The provincial government has designated Sakran and Karbala as new tehsils to bring essential services closer to underserved populations.

The meeting also approved the construction of a state-of-the-art healthcare facility to improve medical access in the region.

The cabinet endorsed the reinstatement of historical district Names Khaliqabad and Shaheed Sikandarabad, in line with a Supreme Court ruling.

The government emphasized that new regulations should be adopted to ensure safe and effective disposal of medical waste across healthcare institutions.

Development charges were waived for World food Programme shipments destined for Afghanistan, reinforcing Balochistan’s role in regional humanitarian efforts.

The cabinet backed the bill introduced by MNAs Shazia Marri and Qadir Patel, supporting legal reforms at the provincial level, and also ratified the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 presented by MNA Riaz Fatyana.

The meeting also endorsed the integration of Technical Education and Vocational Training Institutes under B-TEVTA, streamlining technical education across the province.

The Social Welfare Department's efforts to clear the city's nullah of drug addicts were appreciated, and a committee was formed to review these measures.

The Balochistan cabinet made important decisions after carefully considering agenda points from the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Local Government Department, Law Department, Forest Department, board of Revenue, Science and Information Technology Department, Mines and Minerals Department, Higher Education Department, Social Welfare Department, and the Communications and Works Department.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the provincial cabinet's decisions are a guarantee of public interest and sustainable development in Balochistan. "Our government believes in moving forward with all segments of society and is taking practical steps to protect the rights of marginalized groups, including minorities, women, and transgender,"he said.

The CM stated that the cabinet's decisions serve as a practical demonstration of transparency and good governance, reflecting a positive and sustainable journey towards the province's progress and prosperity.

