Anti-dengue Campaign In Full Swing In Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 02:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The district’s health department has launched a comprehensive campaign to prevent potential outbreak of dengue virus.

According to the department, anti-dengue spray is being carried out in various areas, while door-to-door screening, sanitation monitoring, and public awareness drives are underway at full pace.

It says these measures would protect citizens from the dengue virus and prevent its potential outbreak.

Alongside spraying, awareness sessions are being held in schools, offices, and neighborhoods to educate the public on mosquito prevention methods.

Citizens have been urged to ensure that stagnant water is removed from rooftops, yards, and surrounding areas. Items such as containers, water coolers, plant pots, and water tanks should be cleaned regularly and kept covered.

