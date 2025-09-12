Open Menu

ICT Police Conduct Grand Search & Combing Operation In PS Tarnol

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ICT Police conduct grand search & combing operation in PS Tarnol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out a grand search and combing operation in various areas of Tarnol police station jurisdiction under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone.

An official told APP on Friday that personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and lady police also participated in the operation. Prior to the launch, the participating force was briefed about the objectives and procedures.

During the operation, police checked 65 individuals, 40 households, and 40 shops, while 17 motorcycles and six vehicles were also inspected.

The purpose of the operation was to curb criminal activities and enhance security in the area.

He added that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad has directed that such grand search operations continue across the district to eliminate crime. Citizens have been urged to fully cooperate with police during checking and to promptly report any suspicious activities.

He reiterated that ensuring the safety and protection of citizens remains the foremost priority of Islamabad Police.

/APP-rzr-mkz

