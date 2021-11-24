DC reviews ongoing development projects

UrduPoint.com

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited various parts of the city and reviewed the ongoing development projects, sanitation and traffic management.

He reviewed the pace and quality of work on the project of laying sewerage line and water supply lines at Kashmir Road and Khadim Ali Road.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed the local authorities and contractors to complete the road maintenance work as soon as possible after laying the sewerage line and water supply line as per the design of project so that flow of traffic could flow smoothly.

The DC directed that water be sprayed regularly on under-construction roads and roads be cleaned with mechanical sweepers.

He appreciated the efforts of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) for timely lifting of garbage and improvement of sanitation system in the city.

He said that all possible steps should be taken to ensure the provision of quality sanitation facilities to citizens and immediate redressal of the grievances of people on the helpline.

Tahir Farooq also visited the Muradpur Primary Health Center and inquired the citizens about the medical facilities available there for treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the renovation of hospital.

COMCS Zubair Wattoo and Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) CEO KhalidMehmood Goraya were also present on the occasion.

