DC Reviews Sanitation Plan For Eid-ul-Azha 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a meeting to review preparations under the Clean Punjab Eid-ul-Azha 2025 campaign, focusing on sanitation, timely disposal of animal waste, grievance redress, and other Eid arrangements.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Assistant Commissioners of Sarai Alamgir and Kharian, senior officials of the Waste Management Company, and representatives of relevant departments.
The DC directed officials to ensure efficient sanitation measures at the union council, ward, village, tehsil, and district levels. He emphasised the prompt resolution of public complaints within 15 minutes of registration.Officials briefed that 264 sanitation machines have been deployed across the Gujrat district. In Gujrat, 1,351 workers have been assigned, while in Kharian, 939 workers and 158 machines are operational.
Additional manpower and resources are also being mobilized.Sanitation collection points are being established in villages and towns, with loader rickshaws and pickups assigned for transportation of animal waste to dumping sites. Round-the-clock duty schedules have been finalized for sanitary staff and machinery to ensure cleanliness.
The deputy commissioner said that major city roads will be washed and sprayed with rosewater-based solutions using fogging machines to eliminate foul odors. Leaves of all sanitation staff have been cancelled during Eid days to ensure service continuity.Designated complaint resolution camps will be set up at key locations across the district, and Eid Helpline 1139 has been activated for public facilitation.The DC urged all departments to coordinate closely and ensure strict implementation of the Chief Minister’s zero-tolerance policy regarding cleanliness and public service delivery.
