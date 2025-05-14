Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Roshanwala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Niamoana, Dasoha, Elyas Garden, Defense, Paradise and Miani feeders linked with 132-KV Samundri Road grid station, Gulberg, Afghan Abad, Muhammad Pura, Ali Housing and Liaqat Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Zee Garden, Paradise, Faisal SKP Road and Hamdard-1 feeders attached with 132-KV SPS grid station, Umar Garden and SOS Village feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Farooq Spinning, Fakhar Abad, Lathianwala, Rafiq Spinning, Forest Park and Wapda City feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Five Star Foods, Five Star, Image Textile, HAR Textile, Rasheed Fabrics, Phalahi Wala, Civic & Civics, MJ Gohar, MSC Textile and MKB feeders connected with 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (May 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from FSM, Niagra, Interloop, new MK Sons, Best Export and Saboana feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, MSC, Noor Fatima and Rehman Megna feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas Scarp feeder linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 15, 2025.

