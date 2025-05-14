Open Menu

Govt Fully Implementing Free Education Laws: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Govt fully implementing free education laws: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the increase in fees at Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) schools is minimal, and the government is fully implementing the constitutional provisions regarding free education in public institutions.

During the question hour in National Assembly, responding to a query by MNA Agha Rafiullah, he stated that OPF school fees have only increased by Rs. 4,090 over the past five years. He clarified that no tuition fees are charged from students up to the Matric level in Islamabad’s government schools.

He further noted that OPF schools do not receive any funding from the government and operate under their own board of Governors, sustained primarily through collected fees. “The core objective of OPF schools and colleges is to provide educational opportunities to the children of overseas Pakistanis,” he said, adding that the majority of students enrolled in these institutions belong to expatriate families.

Dr. Chaudhry further said that the government is committed to ensuring the implementation of constitutional clauses mandating free education for children in public institutions across the country.

