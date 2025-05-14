Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Four More Meters

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM

SNGPL disconnects four more meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details, two meters were disconnected for using those for commercial purposes.

Two meters which were taken off by consumer recovered. The door-to-door checking of 50 consumer meters was carried out.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.

