Punjab Ombudsprson’s Advisor To Hear Public Complaints In Shujabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Mahmood Javed Bhatti, the Advisor Multan regional office of Punjab Ombudsperson, would hold an open court at Jinah Hall, Baldia Shujabad, on Thursday after attending an awareness session with students and teachers at government graduate college for boys.

The Advisor to Punjab Ombudsperson would attend a seminar at the college in the morning at 10 am where he would extend guidance to the students and teachers on the importance, objectives of the speedy justice-delivery forum and would explain how simple it was to approach it.

Later, the Regional Advisor Mahmood Javed Bhatti would preside over an open court at Jinah Hall where he will hear complaints of the people against the maladministration of the provincial departments and would issue appropriate orders, says an official release issued here Wednesday.

