DC, SSP Larkana Visits Procession Routes, Imambargahs On Ashura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Saleemullah Odho and Senior Superintendent of Police Larkana Dr Muhammad Imran Khan on Saturday jointly visit the main Imambargahs and procession routes to review the arrangements for the congregations and processions held on Ashura Day.

During the visit, SSP and DC Larkana reviewed all the arrangements related to Ashura Day gatherings and processions.

During the visit, DC Larkana and SSP Larkana met the policemen deputed on duty and briefed the policemen regarding their duty and also encouraged the policemen to fully implement the security plan and perform their duties in the best way.

ASP Larkana city Atiqur Rahman Mekanb, DSP Headquarters, In-charge DIB, concerned SHOs and Traffic Sergeants were also accompanied by the senior Officers.

During the visits of imambargahs, administrators of Imam Bargahs, permit holders and scholars and Zakirs expressed their satisfaction with the security plan and thanked the district and police administrations for their cooperation.

