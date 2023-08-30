Open Menu

DC Urges Enhancing Civic Services, Protecting Environment

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 06:57 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Wednesday emphasized the crucial need to ensure citizens' access to essential services, foster environmental improvements, and conserve natural resources, particularly in view of the city's expanding population.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Land Use Planning and Management Committee, which focuses on guaranteeing facilities, organized land utilization, and housing societies for the growing populace of Abbottabad.

Additional Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Planning, Abbas Afridi, presented a comprehensive briefing, encircling the creation of infrastructural foundations, formulation of regulations for housing societies, enhancement of healthcare provisions, communication networks, development of parks, educational enhancements, and other essential amenities.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal issued clear instructions to all departments, including education, Health, GDA, TMA, C&W, and others, to ensure adherence to the District Land Use Planning Act and provide services accordingly.

Highlighting the importance of advancing tourism, safeguarding the environment, driving agricultural progress, and furnishing residents with quality services, Deputy Commissioner Khalid underscored the necessity for immediate and concerted efforts. He said that all departments should proficiently execute tasks outlined within the framework of the District Land Use Act to guarantee the effective delivery of services.

The meeting was attended by ADC Finance and Planning, Abbas Afridi, TMO Shakeel Hayat, District Architect TMA, representative of the Tourism Department Saima Khan, AD Local Government Hameed Khan, SDO C&W, DDO Health Engineering Department, Zaher Shah, GDA, along with other officers representing various departments.

