DC visits flood affected areas, inspects medical camps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem inspected medical camps and healthcare facilities in flood-affected areas of Kot Momin on Friday.

According to the official spokesperson here, the DC visited an Army-run free medical camp established in collaboration with CMH Sargodha, where an 18-member medical team is providing healthcare services to the affected population.

On the occasion the DC was informed that the camp offers OPD consultations, ECGs, nebulization, dressings, injections, and free medicines. So far, 288 patients have received treatment, including 113 women, 89 children, and 86 men.

Alongside medical treatment, awareness sessions are being conducted to educate people about common diseases that can occur after floods.

The DC also visited Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic, RHC, and Field Hospital Ram Diana in Midh Ranjha, expressing satisfaction with the ongoing relief activities.

Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem emphasized that providing timely medical care and facilities to flood victims is not only a responsibility but also a duty.

He praised the district administration, Pakistan Army, and Health Department for working together to ensure that no affected person is deprived of medical treatment.