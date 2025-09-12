UoS Syndicate approves new appointments, college affiliations

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Key academic and administrative matters were approved during a Syndicate meeting of the University of Sargodha, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas.

According to a press release issued by UoS,Registrar Waqar Ahmad presented the agenda, after which the Syndicate approved faculty appointments at the newly established Interdisciplinary Research Centre for One Health, endorsed recommendations of the Selection Board, Academic Council, and Finance & Planning Committee.

The syndicate also granted affiliation to several public and private colleges, appointed members to the Selection board and Endowment Management Committee, and approved the establishment of a University Development Office.

Members praised the leadership of Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, who also briefed them on the university’s ongoing academic, research, administrative, and development initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Prof.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission; Prof. Dr. Umar Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor Government College University Lahore; Prof. Dr. Tariq Mahmood, representative of Chairman Higher Education Commission Islamabad and former Vice Chancellor University of Narowal; Mansoor Azam Sindhu, Member Provincial Assembly; Sardar Asim Sher Maken, Member Provincial Assembly; Zahida Azhar, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department; Shahid Imtiaz, Additional Director Law and Parliamentary Affairs; Maryam Javed, Deputy Secretary Finance Department Government of Punjab; Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences University of Sargodha; Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, Dean Faculty of Sciences University of Sargodha; Dr. Muhammad Azhar Abbas, Principal Government Ambala Muslim Graduate College Sargodha; and Dr. Safana Shaheen, Principal Government Graduate College for Women Chandni Chowk Sargodha.