Open Menu

UoS Syndicate Approves New Appointments, College Affiliations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

UoS Syndicate approves new appointments, college affiliations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Key academic and administrative matters were approved during a Syndicate meeting of the University of Sargodha, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas.

According to a press release issued by UoS,Registrar Waqar Ahmad presented the agenda, after which the Syndicate approved faculty appointments at the newly established Interdisciplinary Research Centre for One Health, endorsed recommendations of the Selection Board, Academic Council, and Finance & Planning Committee.

The syndicate also granted affiliation to several public and private colleges, appointed members to the Selection board and Endowment Management Committee, and approved the establishment of a University Development Office.

Members praised the leadership of Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, who also briefed them on the university’s ongoing academic, research, administrative, and development initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Prof.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission; Prof. Dr. Umar Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor Government College University Lahore; Prof. Dr. Tariq Mahmood, representative of Chairman Higher Education Commission Islamabad and former Vice Chancellor University of Narowal; Mansoor Azam Sindhu, Member Provincial Assembly; Sardar Asim Sher Maken, Member Provincial Assembly; Zahida Azhar, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department; Shahid Imtiaz, Additional Director Law and Parliamentary Affairs; Maryam Javed, Deputy Secretary Finance Department Government of Punjab; Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences University of Sargodha; Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, Dean Faculty of Sciences University of Sargodha; Dr. Muhammad Azhar Abbas, Principal Government Ambala Muslim Graduate College Sargodha; and Dr. Safana Shaheen, Principal Government Graduate College for Women Chandni Chowk Sargodha.

Recent Stories

Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

31 minutes ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

36 minutes ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

46 minutes ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

48 minutes ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

1 hour ago
 UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

2 hours ago
 OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examina ..

PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..

2 hours ago
 Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack ..

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan