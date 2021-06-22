DC visits vaccination centre to review arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Noman Tuesday visited corona vaccination centre Chenab Nagar and reviewed the arrangements for vaccination of citizens

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Noman Tuesday visited corona vaccination centre Chenab Nagar and reviewed the arrangements for vaccination of citizens.

He inquired the people present there about the facilities being provided at the centre.

The DC asked the staff to provide all possible facilities to senior citizens coming to the centre.

He also checked the availability of fans and drinking water for people in waiting area.