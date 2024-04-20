DCC meeting briefed about performance of all departments

The district administration officers concerned briefed the first meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC), chaired by Chairman Qamar Islam here Saturday about performance of all the departments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The district administration officers concerned briefed the first meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC), chaired by Chairman Qamar islam here Saturday about performance of all the departments.

While briefing the meeting, the Health officials informed that four cases of dengue were reported in Rawalpindi this year.

Four dengue patients after medial treatment were discharged from the hospitals.

1273 dengue workers are working, the meeting was briefed and informed that another 1500 daily wages dengue workers have been recruited.

Last year, 270 daily wage workers were dismissed due to negligence on their part. During one year, medical treatment facilities were provided to 426,648 people in three major teaching hospitals of Rawalpindi including RIU and RIC. In one year, over 185,000 patients came to OPDs in hospitals while over 154,000 people were admitted, the meeting was briefed. After revamping of Holy Family Hospital, OPD is fully functional, the committee was informed. Reconciliation council committee should be formed at the police station level, Chairman Coordination Committee Qamar Islam directed and said that a mechanism should also be developed for crime prevention. The incidents of mobile snatching and motorcycle theft are increasing day by day, he said adding, the number of personnel in police stations would be increased to control crime rate. Crackdown should also be launched against drug peddlers and criminal gangs, he said.

He said that there were 58 dams in Rawalpindi region. The work on Chahan Dam has been completed and the water supply lines will be completed by June, the Committee was informed.

There are 1807 government schools in Rawalpindi including 1039 Primary, 249 elementary, 452 high and 67 higher secondary schools.

The 4 inch pipelines are being laid from Swaan Camp and Ranyal to address low gas pressure problem in Rawalpindi, the Committee was briefed and informed that large-scale action is being taken against electricity thieves. Since 2023, 194 FIRs have been registered against the electricity thieves while an inquiry against SDO Chakri has also been ordered.

There are total 594 housing societies in Rawalpindi, and action in accordance with the law is being taken against illegal housing societies, the Committee was informed, the meeting was told.

The meeting was also briefed that action was also being taken against those looting the people on the Names of the housing societies.

Chairman, Qamar Islam directed that complete details of all the public welfare projects should be brought in the next meeting. All-out efforts would be made to provide relief to people and all possible facilities would also be provided to them, he added.

Member National Assembly, Malik Abrar, Daniyal Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, Members of Provincial Assembly Punjab, Bilal Yamin Sati, Ziaullah Shah, Malik Iftikhar, Naeem Ejaz, Imran Ilyas, Mohsin Khan, Raja Hanif Advocate, Malik Mansoor and Raja Sagheer Ahmed participated in the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by DG, RDA kinza Murtaza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Nabil Riaz, AD Finance, Ramsha javid, VC Medical University Rawalpindi, Dr. Umar, CEO Health and other officers concerned of Rawalpindi.