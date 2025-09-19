DDWP approves 8 development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved eight development schemes in the division here on Friday.

The approval was granted in a meeting held with Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar in the chair. Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Nadeem Nasir and Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Asif Chauhan, DD Development Dr. Naveed Aulakh were also present in the meeting. The Deputy Commissioners Jhang and Toba Tek Singh joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting approved construction of 6.15km long road Pull Diana to Pull Kapuri at a cost of Rs 190 million and another 42km long road from Rajbah Awagat canal road to Khurrianwala- Jaranwala-Khurrianwala at a cost of Rs 400 million.

A 9.50 km long road from tehsil Tandlianwala to Satiana-Jhamra will be constructed at a cost of Rs 380 million while a 6.5km long road from Chak No 217-JB to Chak No 213-JB with a cost of Rs 386 million.

The meeting approved funds of Rs 120 million for construction of Assistant Commissioner Complex, Jaranwala.

Funds amounting Rs 360 million were also approved for construction, repair and maintenance of various roads in Jaranwala city under Punjab City Programme.

The Regional Training Institute will be expanded and upgraded with an amount of Rs 207 million.

The meeting extended a one year time period for purchase of furniture for the BS block of Government Post Graduate College.