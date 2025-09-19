Open Menu

DDWP Approves 8 Development Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM

DDWP approves 8 development schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved eight development schemes in the division here on Friday.

The approval was granted in a meeting held with Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar in the chair. Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Nadeem Nasir and Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Asif Chauhan, DD Development Dr. Naveed Aulakh were also present in the meeting. The Deputy Commissioners Jhang and Toba Tek Singh joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting approved construction of 6.15km long road Pull Diana to Pull Kapuri at a cost of Rs 190 million and another 42km long road from Rajbah Awagat canal road to Khurrianwala- Jaranwala-Khurrianwala at a cost of Rs 400 million.

A 9.50 km long road from tehsil Tandlianwala to Satiana-Jhamra will be constructed at a cost of Rs 380 million while a 6.5km long road from Chak No 217-JB to Chak No 213-JB with a cost of Rs 386 million.

The meeting approved funds of Rs 120 million for construction of Assistant Commissioner Complex, Jaranwala.

Funds amounting Rs 360 million were also approved for construction, repair and maintenance of various roads in Jaranwala city under Punjab City Programme.

The Regional Training Institute will be expanded and upgraded with an amount of Rs 207 million.

The meeting extended a one year time period for purchase of furniture for the BS block of Government Post Graduate College.

Recent Stories

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

6 minutes ago
 YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo ..

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”

18 minutes ago
 Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club ch ..

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship

44 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from ..

Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav

51 minutes ago
 OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri ..

OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

1 hour ago
EU approves 'statement of intent' to cut emissions ..

EU approves 'statement of intent' to cut emissions up to 72.5% by 2035

1 hour ago
 Liwa International Festival 2026 set to open Decem ..

Liwa International Festival 2026 set to open December 12

1 hour ago
 Great Wall Marathon of Huairou, Zayed Charity Run ..

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou, Zayed Charity Run to Kick off tomorrow in Beijin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Federation on ..

2 hours ago
 UAE extradites wanted fugitive to French authoriti ..

UAE extradites wanted fugitive to French authorities

2 hours ago
 'RAK Human Resources Department' wins SHRM STAR Go ..

'RAK Human Resources Department' wins SHRM STAR Gold Award

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan