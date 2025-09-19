Notorious drug peddler held, over 5kg drugs recovered in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Model Town police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over five kilograms of ice from his possession.

The successful operation was carried out under the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari, Muhammad Afzal.

SHO Rana Mehtab Alam along with his team raided and arrested drug dealer named Shahid alias Shadda Mirasi and seized 5,080 grams of crystal meth (Ice) from his possession.

Case was registered against the accused and interrogation launched.

According to the police spokesperson, DPO Muhammad Afzal has issued strict instructions for indiscriminate and continuous action against drug traffickers and anti-social elements across the district in order to avert the youth from the menace of drugs.

