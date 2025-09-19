Open Menu

Session On Global Politics Held At Sialkot University

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Session on global politics held at Sialkot University

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Department of politics and International Relations at University of Sialkot (USKT), under the supervision of Head of Department Dr. Ammara Tabassum, organised an informative session on the topic “Navigating The US-China Rivalry: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan in a Multipolar World”.

The guest speaker Department of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Management and Technology Lahore, Assistant Prof. Dr. Shafiq Qurban shared his views on the relations between the U.S. and China, their allies, other global powers and how markets and interests shape these relationships.

He also talked about topics like capitalism in China, free navigation issues in the South China Sea, technological competition and Pakistan’s role in global affairs.

Dr. Shafiq highlighted that in today’s world, countries are deeply connected and Pakistan cannot afford to exclude either the West or the East.

The session concluded with remarks by Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Navid Jameel Malik, who spoke about national coherence.

A souvenir was then presented to the guest as a token of appreciation.

