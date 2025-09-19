Funeral Prayer In Absentia Offered For Veteran Kashmiri Leader, Abdul Ghani Bhat
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan chapter, here on Friday organized a funeral prayer in absentia for the veteran Kashmiri freedom leader, senior politician, intellectual and former APHC Chairman, Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat, who passed away on Wednesday.
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq and a large number of hurriyat leaders, political, religious and social figures, intellectuals, lawyers, journalists and people from various walks of life attend the funeral.
Addressing the gathering, senior Hurriyat leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani paid glowing tribute to Professor Bhat’s lifelong struggle for the Kashmir cause, describing him as a visionary thinker and seasoned politician who devoted his life to the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.
He recalled that Professor Bhat always emphasized unity and solidarity among Kashmiris, urging them to move towards freedom through mutual consensus. His speeches and writings, he added, would continue to serve as a beacon of guidance for the Kashmiri nation.
Speakers at the occasion said the demise of Professor Bhat was an irreparable loss for the Kashmir freedom movement, one that would be difficult to fill for years. They pledged that his intellectual and ideological legacy would be preserved and the freedom struggle carried forward on stronger foundations.
Special prayers were offered for the departed soul, seeking elevation of ranks, complete forgiveness and a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, while condolences and sympathies were expressed with the bereaved family.
