Five Suspects Killed During Police Encounter In Burewala

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Five suspects killed during police encounter in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Five suspects were killed by allegedly the firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter with the Counter Crime Department (CCD) Vehari near the outskirts of Burewala.

Two of their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

According to CCD sources, a police team was on routine patrolling near village 81/WB when seven armed suspects riding on motorcycles opened fire upon spotting the police. CCD personnel took defensive positions behind their vehicle and retaliated.

The suspects dispersed into the nearby fields, using the darkness to conceal their movements. Two of the suspects fled the scene. When the gunfire ceased, police discovered five armed suspects were lying on the ground.

Upon inspection, they were found dead by the firing of their own accomplices.

The deceased suspects were identified through documents found in their possession included Muhammad Tariq resident of Basti Maharan Wali, Chak Madrassa, Bahawalnagar, Zakir Hussain resident of Gola Chowk, Qaboola, Mubarak Ali resident of Meera Abad, Mian Channu, Javed resident of 549/EB and Muhammad Naveed resident of Pull Gharat, Mian Channu.

It was revealed during record checking that all five were affiliated with a notorious and dangerous criminal gang involved in heinous crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and crimes.

CCD police have registered cases and launched interrogation.

APP/aaj

