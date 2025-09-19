Five Suspects Killed During Police Encounter In Burewala
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Five suspects were killed by allegedly the firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter with the Counter Crime Department (CCD) Vehari near the outskirts of Burewala.
Two of their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.
According to CCD sources, a police team was on routine patrolling near village 81/WB when seven armed suspects riding on motorcycles opened fire upon spotting the police. CCD personnel took defensive positions behind their vehicle and retaliated.
The suspects dispersed into the nearby fields, using the darkness to conceal their movements. Two of the suspects fled the scene. When the gunfire ceased, police discovered five armed suspects were lying on the ground.
Upon inspection, they were found dead by the firing of their own accomplices.
The deceased suspects were identified through documents found in their possession included Muhammad Tariq resident of Basti Maharan Wali, Chak Madrassa, Bahawalnagar, Zakir Hussain resident of Gola Chowk, Qaboola, Mubarak Ali resident of Meera Abad, Mian Channu, Javed resident of 549/EB and Muhammad Naveed resident of Pull Gharat, Mian Channu.
It was revealed during record checking that all five were affiliated with a notorious and dangerous criminal gang involved in heinous crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and crimes.
CCD police have registered cases and launched interrogation.
APP/aaj
Recent Stories
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia
YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
EU approves 'statement of intent' to cut emissions up to 72.5% by 2035
Liwa International Festival 2026 set to open December 12
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou, Zayed Charity Run to Kick off tomorrow in Beijin ..
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Federation on ..
UAE extradites wanted fugitive to French authorities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia8 seconds ago
-
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia2 minutes ago
-
Five suspects killed during police encounter in Burewala2 minutes ago
-
DDWP approves 8 development schemes2 minutes ago
-
Snap checking teams recover 49 stolen vehicles2 minutes ago
-
Session on global politics held at Sialkot University2 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held, over 5kg drugs recovered in Burewala2 minutes ago
-
Brother arrested for killing sister with Axe in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat issues flood losses report12 minutes ago
-
Karachi set to welcome over 100 countries for world’s largest 'Cultural Festival' starting October ..12 minutes ago
-
Mother, daughter killed in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
GCU to increase LLB seats from 100 to 15012 minutes ago