Open Menu

Snap Checking Teams Recover 49 Stolen Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Snap checking teams recover 49 stolen vehicles

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The snap checking team of Sialkot Police on Friday checked 53,781 people and also checked 83,083 vehicles through E-Police Post during last two week.

According to an officials of the police, Snap Checking Team, through modern technique also recovered 59 stolen vehicles and managed to arrest 7 proclaimed offenders.

He said that the team intercepted 53781 people in different areas of the city as well as stopped 83083 vehicles during snap checking.

The officials said that on the directives of DPO, Faisal Shehzad, different teams of Snap Checking have been working around the clock to provide security and safety to the people.

Recent Stories

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

5 minutes ago
 YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo ..

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”

17 minutes ago
 Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club ch ..

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship

43 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from ..

Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav

50 minutes ago
 OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri ..

OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

1 hour ago
EU approves 'statement of intent' to cut emissions ..

EU approves 'statement of intent' to cut emissions up to 72.5% by 2035

1 hour ago
 Liwa International Festival 2026 set to open Decem ..

Liwa International Festival 2026 set to open December 12

1 hour ago
 Great Wall Marathon of Huairou, Zayed Charity Run ..

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou, Zayed Charity Run to Kick off tomorrow in Beijin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Federation on ..

2 hours ago
 UAE extradites wanted fugitive to French authoriti ..

UAE extradites wanted fugitive to French authorities

2 hours ago
 'RAK Human Resources Department' wins SHRM STAR Go ..

'RAK Human Resources Department' wins SHRM STAR Gold Award

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan