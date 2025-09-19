Snap Checking Teams Recover 49 Stolen Vehicles
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The snap checking team of Sialkot Police on Friday checked 53,781 people and also checked 83,083 vehicles through E-Police Post during last two week.
According to an officials of the police, Snap Checking Team, through modern technique also recovered 59 stolen vehicles and managed to arrest 7 proclaimed offenders.
He said that the team intercepted 53781 people in different areas of the city as well as stopped 83083 vehicles during snap checking.
The officials said that on the directives of DPO, Faisal Shehzad, different teams of Snap Checking have been working around the clock to provide security and safety to the people.
