Death Anniversary Of Punjabi Poet Ustad Daman Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Death anniversary of Punjabi poet Ustad Daman observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Death anniversary of famous Punjabi poet Ustad Daman was observed on Sunday.

Daman was born on September 4, 1911 in Lahore and his real name was Chiragh Deen. The revolutionary poet was a tailor by profession and his work was published under the title of 'Daman de Moti.

'

Ustad Daman's poetry condemns all sorts of oppression and calls for civil rights and a respectable place for Punjabi language. The poems he wrote are still widely quoted in the Punjab as well as in other regions of Pakistan.

He died on December 3 in 1984 in Lahore.

