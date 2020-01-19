Death toll in AJK to rise after serious avalanche hit the valley, fear locals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The local community in avalanche-hit districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) fear that the death toll would increase further as the heavy snowfall had submerged a large area comprising small villages and towns.

Muhammad Saqlain, a native of Ath Muqam AJK told APP that his paternal aunt's daughter had passed away in the avalanche but the family members were unable to reach for her funeral as all roads leading to Neelum District and other affected areas were blocked.

There was no food or any other amenity available to masses of the disaster-hit area where Pakistan Army was dispatching food, medicine and other relief items.

"The Army is cooperating a lot to the local people as they are searching and rescuing people stuck in snow despite all odds and freezing weather," he added.

"It is in the culture of the AJK valley that people in the villages during extreme weather conditions gather in one house like four to five or more neighbourhoods gather at one home to spend night during severe weather," he added.

However, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had confirmed 105 total deaths across the country till date with 96 people injured and 1295 houses damages in Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to heavy snowfall and rain including AJK due to avalanche.

At present, 78 deaths were confirmed in AJK along with 56 injured and 202 houses damages in the Neelum Valley of AJK after a huge avalanche struck the valley burring the entire valley under huge mass of snow.

Moreover, a Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team of Pakistan Army comprising five members was also carrying out relief and rescue operation in the affected valley of AJK.

The total deaths in Balochistan were 20 with 23 injured and 1057 houses damaged due to heavy snowfall. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five dead, 13 injured and 33 houses got damaged whereas in Gilgit Baltistan two dead, four injured and three houses were damaged due to heavy snowfall.

The relief items dispatched by NDMA and other disaster management authorities included 13.6 tonnes of ration, 1,000 liters of water, 1,957 tents, 1,250 blankets, 2,700 miscellaneous clothing and other relief items were distributed among the local people of affected areas.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) had also dispatched US $ 1.5million winter package for the earthquake and snowfall affected areas of the country.

The relief package would be distributed among the earthquake hit area of Astore where snowfall had aggravated the situation for the local people.

The relief items include 3,000 blankets, 1,500 kits comprising 3,000 male and female shawls, socks for children and adults, gloves and caps that had been distributed among the survivors to prevent them from cold weather.

However, winter relief package of US $ 1.5million (PKR 230 million) was also being distributed among other 27,000 families in 21 districts of Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The relief grant would be distributed through a transparent and clear process with the help of local non-governmental organization that would benefit around 1.5 lac people.

