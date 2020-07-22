UrduPoint.com
Decision On Opening Of Marriage Halls After Eid-ul-Azha: Law Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Decision on opening of marriage halls after Eid-ul-Azha: Law Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minsiter for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Tuesday said that the decision on the opening of marriage halls in the province would be taken after Eid-ul-Azha.

Responding to a point of order during the Punjab Assembly session here, he said the government had held parleys with the office bearers of the Marriage Halls Association and the government would take a decision soon.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started one hour 50 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad in the chair. The day's agenda pertained to questions relating to the the Food department.

PML-N MPA Muneeb-ul-Haq, while speaking on a point of order, had asked the government to allow marriage halls to open as the business was hard hit by the closure of the businesses after lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The chair suspended the proceedings for 30 minutes due to absence of Provincial Secretary Food in the House and the Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan told the House that the Secretary Food was allowed by him to attend a meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan on food.

The Minister asked the Chair to put off the Questions relating to the Food department as the Secretary Food was not available.

The House also adopted a resolution condoling the sad demise of Sikh Yatrees who died in train accident in Sheikhupura besides three others resolutions.

The resolution was tabled by PML-Q MPA Khadija Umer and urged the government to take care of the injured and families of the deceased Sikh Yatrees who died in van-train collision.

Another resolution, tabled by MPA Saadia Sohail, demanded establishment of psychological centres in the educational institutions for healthy growth of mind among children which was adopted unanimously by the House.

The third resolution demanded the expansion of railway gate along Main Bazar Baseerpur (Okara) and it was proposed by PML-N MPA Iftikhar Hussain Chachar.

Treasury MPA Shaiwana Bashir tabled another resolution which demanded to issue 200 rupees monthly pass to students and senior citizens who daily plied on the Ring Road and had to pay 90 rupees daily.

On completion of day's agenda Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad adjourned the session till July 22 (Wednesday) at 2 p.m.

