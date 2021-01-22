Delegation of Minority Citizens meets IG Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A six-member delegation of the Minority Citizens met Inpector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani at Central Police Office here on Friday.

The delegation was comprising of Khalid Shehzad, Director, Dorothya Center for Special Children, Leo Paul Bishop of Multan, Romana Bashir, Representative of Pop Interfaith, Kalyan Singh, Kalyan, Prof GCU Research Scholar Asif Aqeel and Advocate Atif Jameel.

On this occasion, the IG said to protect lives, properties and dignity of all citizens, including minorities, was a top priority of the department and their security was the first responsibility of thePunjab Police for which all possible resources would be used.

Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar and other officers were also present.