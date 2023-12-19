Open Menu

Democratic Panel Wins YDA Hyderabad Election

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

The Democratic Panel won the elections of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Hyderabad on Tuesday, defeating the opponent group named Shah Latif Panel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Democratic Panel won the elections of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Hyderabad on Tuesday, defeating the opponent group named Shah Latif Panel.

According to results announced by the Election Committee headed by Dr Saleh Chandio, Dr Mir Afzal Khaskheli had been elected as the President of YDA Hyderabad bagging 440 votes against only 22 votes of his opponent Dr Zain Khaskheli.

Likewise, Dr Rana Ashfaq had been elected as General Secretary with 455 votes while Dr Waqar Rind, who contested for the same slot, polled 15 votes.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Election Young Hyderabad Same

Recent Stories

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies ..

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies to China: Minister of Commerce ..

2 minutes ago
 LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

5 minutes ago
 Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 2 ..

Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 20

5 minutes ago
 PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochi ..

PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochistan's flood-hit families, rec ..

5 minutes ago
 PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

2 minutes ago
 BISE SB extends date of Online Bio-data enrollment ..

BISE SB extends date of Online Bio-data enrollment till Jan 5

2 hours ago
300 laptops distributed among SMIU’s students

300 laptops distributed among SMIU’s students

2 hours ago
 DCs asked to ensure best arrangements for polls

DCs asked to ensure best arrangements for polls

2 hours ago
 Gas leakage accidents to control by following wint ..

Gas leakage accidents to control by following winter safety measures: Anwar Balo ..

2 hours ago
 One-window medical camp organized for differently ..

One-window medical camp organized for differently abled persons

2 hours ago
 LDA evacuates two plots from land grabbers

LDA evacuates two plots from land grabbers

2 hours ago
 Caretaker CM hails airing Hazargi language program ..

Caretaker CM hails airing Hazargi language programs from PTV Bolan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan