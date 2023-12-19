Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

The Democratic Panel won the elections of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Hyderabad on Tuesday, defeating the opponent group named Shah Latif Panel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Democratic Panel won the elections of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Hyderabad on Tuesday, defeating the opponent group named Shah Latif Panel.

According to results announced by the Election Committee headed by Dr Saleh Chandio, Dr Mir Afzal Khaskheli had been elected as the President of YDA Hyderabad bagging 440 votes against only 22 votes of his opponent Dr Zain Khaskheli.

Likewise, Dr Rana Ashfaq had been elected as General Secretary with 455 votes while Dr Waqar Rind, who contested for the same slot, polled 15 votes.

APP/zmb/