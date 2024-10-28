Dense Layer Of Smog Envelops Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 07:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A dense layer of smog has enveloped the provincial capital, posing serious health risks for residents, on Monday.
According to data released by the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), Lahore’s air quality index (AQI) averaged 353 over the past 24 hours, a level highly detrimental to health.
The EPD spokesperson reported that the city’s AQI had worsened due to easterly winds, lower temperatures, and increased humidity, and warned that this condition is likely to persist for several days. However, the AQI is expected to improve with a rise in temperature and a drop in humidity during the day.
The department also issued an advisory, urging citizens to follow safety guidelines strictly. The advisory recommends staying indoors and, if outdoor activity is necessary, wearing N95 or equivalent masks and protective goggles to guard against pollution exposure.
