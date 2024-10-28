Open Menu

Dense Layer Of Smog Envelops Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore

A dense layer of smog has enveloped the provincial capital, posing serious health risks for residents, on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A dense layer of smog has enveloped the provincial capital, posing serious health risks for residents, on Monday.

According to data released by the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), Lahore’s air quality index (AQI) averaged 353 over the past 24 hours, a level highly detrimental to health.

The EPD spokesperson reported that the city’s AQI had worsened due to easterly winds, lower temperatures, and increased humidity, and warned that this condition is likely to persist for several days. However, the AQI is expected to improve with a rise in temperature and a drop in humidity during the day.

The department also issued an advisory, urging citizens to follow safety guidelines strictly. The advisory recommends staying indoors and, if outdoor activity is necessary, wearing N95 or equivalent masks and protective goggles to guard against pollution exposure.

Related Topics

Lahore

Recent Stories

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for ..

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for safety measures against smog

2 minutes ago
 Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful ..

Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: Am ..

2 minutes ago
 Weeklong anti-polio drive starts

Weeklong anti-polio drive starts

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews performance of polio team

Commissioner reviews performance of polio team

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti-polio drive

Commissioner reviews anti-polio drive

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan's first phase survey for solarizing 50 ..

Balochistan's first phase survey for solarizing 50 tubewells completed

2 minutes ago
ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

13 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag ..

Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..

14 minutes ago
 IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra ..

IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday

14 minutes ago
 Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

14 minutes ago
 Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review discipl ..

Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report

14 minutes ago
 Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’shi ..

Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan