HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) firmly believes in religious tolerance, citing his own position as a testament to this principle. "PPP has appointed a non-Muslim to a significant constitutional position, which is a prime example of religious harmony," he said.

He made these remarks during his participation at the Christian community's religious festival held at Saint Paul's Church in Sanghar. He noted that this was his first visit to Sanghar after being elected as Deputy Speaker. Naveed expressed his gratitude to the Christian community, other minorities and PPP workers for the warm reception he received.

He acknowledged the historic nature of his appointment, highlighting that after the creation of Pakistan, he became the first Christian to hold such a prominent constitutional role.

He also extended his appreciation to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on behalf of the Christian community.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting with people from all walks of life to discuss constitutional amendments and raise awareness. The Sindh Assembly will implement whatever decision the party chairman makes," he added.

Naveed also mentioned that the President of Pakistan would play a key role in the constitutional amendments under the policy of reconciliation.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafiq Ahmed Areesar, Chairman Rashid islam Mughal, Aijaz Hussain Zardari, Maryam Suleman and other notable figures.