Deputy Commissioner Visits Civil Hospital, School At Kotri
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri paid a surprise visit to the Civil Hospital and schools in Kotri on Saturday.
During his visit, the DC reviewed teachers' attendance and the teaching process in schools. He issued directives to relevant officials to enhance educational activities and improve the overall quality of education.
The DC Jamshoro also took notice of poor classroom management in a Primary school and directed that a notice be issued to the teacher responsible. Meanwhile, a student from the Government Boys High School was awarded a cash prize of 5,000 rupees for excellent performance.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Ali Qadri inspected various wards, including the operation theater, at the headquarters hospital in Kotri. He sought details from the hospital's MS, Dr.
Barkat Laghari, regarding cleanliness and the availability of medicines.
The DC praised Dr. Barkat Laghari's performance and assured full support in upgrading medical facilities. He stated that the higher authorities would be informed about the proposed increase in the budget for medical facilities at the headquarters hospital in Kotri.
He emphasized the importance of public service, stating that enhancing educational standards within schools is crucial for improving the quality of education. He warned that strict action would be taken against negligent employees.
The DC concluded by highlighting the significance of education in transforming society. He also mentioned that a campaign has been launched against encroachments in Kotri and surrounding areas.
APP/nsm
