Open Menu

Dera Police Foil Narcotics Smuggling Bid; Seize Over 12kg Drugs, Arrest Four Accused Including Three Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Dera police foil narcotics smuggling bid; seize over 12kg drugs, arrest four accused including three women

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In a major crackdown against narcotics, the Dera police thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs and arrested four suspects, including three women, recovering over 12 kilograms of drugs from them here in the limits of Mughalkot police station on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, a team of Mughalkot police station, led by SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan and SHO Inspector Safdar Khan Baloch, successfully intercepted the smugglers and recovered 2 kilograms of Ice and 10.232 kilograms of hashish.

The Primary suspect, Ghulam Dastgir son of Abdul Rahim, a resident of Paharpur, was found in possession of 2 kilograms of Ice worth millions in the local market.

Additionally, three women — Balqees Bibi, Nayab Bibi, and Hanifa Bibi, residents of District Tank — were apprehended with over 10 kilograms of hashish.

All the suspects have been taken into custody, and formal cases have been registered.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada appreciated the performance of police team and said that the Dera police would continue their indiscriminate operations against criminal elements involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

18 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

18 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

19 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

22 hours ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

22 hours ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

24 hours ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

24 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan