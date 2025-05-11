Dera police foil narcotics smuggling bid; seize over 12kg drugs, arrest four accused including three women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In a major crackdown against narcotics, the Dera police thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs and arrested four suspects, including three women, recovering over 12 kilograms of drugs from them here in the limits of Mughalkot police station on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, a team of Mughalkot police station, led by SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan and SHO Inspector Safdar Khan Baloch, successfully intercepted the smugglers and recovered 2 kilograms of Ice and 10.232 kilograms of hashish.

The Primary suspect, Ghulam Dastgir son of Abdul Rahim, a resident of Paharpur, was found in possession of 2 kilograms of Ice worth millions in the local market.

Additionally, three women — Balqees Bibi, Nayab Bibi, and Hanifa Bibi, residents of District Tank — were apprehended with over 10 kilograms of hashish.

All the suspects have been taken into custody, and formal cases have been registered.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada appreciated the performance of police team and said that the Dera police would continue their indiscriminate operations against criminal elements involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

APP/akt