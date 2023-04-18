UrduPoint.com

Development Of Road Underway From Ayesha Manzil To Water Pump : Administrator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Development of road underway from Ayesha Manzil to Water Pump : Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman has said that patch-work and repair of road from Ayesha Manzil to Water Pump has been started on immediate basis to provide convenience to citizens using Sharah-e-Pakistan.

The work of filling the potholes on other parts of Sharah-e-Pakistan and on other roads will be done also, he said this while reviewing the work of repairing and patch-work of roads from Ayesha Manzil to Water Pump here on Tuesday.

He said that every possible effort is being made to complete the road construction work as soon as possible without affecting the traffic on the Highway.

Administrator Karachi said the KMC was carrying out road improvement and repair work with its own resources, in which dumpers and loaders are being used with manpower and the patchwork and carpeting process is taking place without any disruption to the flow of traffic in the surrounding area, after Eid-ul-Fitr, the maintenance and repair work of other roads and highways of the city will also be carried out on.

The Administrator Karachi directed Chief Engineer District Central and Superintendent Engineer to speed up the work of patch-work and repair the road on the Sharah-e-Pakistan by utilizing all available resources. Provision of municipal facilities is the first priority for which all possible measures are being taken, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Road Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Yahsat wins award for Thuraya’s Push-To-Talk mob ..

Yahsat wins award for Thuraya’s Push-To-Talk mobility solution

21 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology announces participa ..

National Centre of Meteorology announces participation in Weather Modification A ..

21 minutes ago
 European Parliament adopts key laws to reach 2030 ..

European Parliament adopts key laws to reach 2030 climate target

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ servi ..

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ service to verify validity of real ..

2 hours ago
 United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net prof ..

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net profit in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Kh ..

LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.