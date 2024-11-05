- Home
DG RDA Launches Special Awareness Campaign About Approved Housing Schemes, Dengue Disease
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza on Tuesday launched special awareness campaign regarding approved housing schemes and dengue disease in the city.
The awareness campaign has been launched to educate the citizens about various housing schemes, emphasizing the importance of dengue prevention measures.
Under the campaign, information regarding approved housing schemes including details about the residential units, plots and associated facilities would be provided to the citizens. Awareness would also be raised about dengue cases, its symptoms, and preventive steps to curb the spread of the disease.
Kinza Murtaza, while launching the campaign said, RDA was committed to provide accurate information about the housing schemes in order to help the residents to avoid financial risks.
Under the campaign, efforts would also be made to prevent the spread of dengue, the DG RDA said and emphasized the need for collective efforts to combat the disease.
She said, “Prevention of dengue is not just an individual responsibility; it requires concerted efforts from the entire community. We are urging the citizens to take necessary actions, including cleanliness and removal of the stagnant water and elimination of mosquito larvae.”
The public engagement would be facilitated through the use of the SMD (Special mobile Display) truck, which would travel across various areas of Rawalpindi, pamphlets, and providing expert advice on housing schemes and dengue prevention.
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of the citizens,” she added.
This campaign would not only raise awareness about housing options, but, it would also equip the citizens with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves from potential health risks like dengue.
“We will encourage everyone to cooperate with RDA in this important initiative so that together, we could make Rawalpindi a safer, healthier, and more prosperous city,” she added.
