Open Menu

DG RDA Launches Special Awareness Campaign About Approved Housing Schemes, Dengue Disease

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DG RDA launches special awareness campaign about approved housing schemes, dengue disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza on Tuesday launched special awareness campaign regarding approved housing schemes and dengue disease in the city.

The awareness campaign has been launched to educate the citizens about various housing schemes, emphasizing the importance of dengue prevention measures.

Under the campaign, information regarding approved housing schemes including details about the residential units, plots and associated facilities would be provided to the citizens. Awareness would also be raised about dengue cases, its symptoms, and preventive steps to curb the spread of the disease.

Kinza Murtaza, while launching the campaign said, RDA was committed to provide accurate information about the housing schemes in order to help the residents to avoid financial risks.

Under the campaign, efforts would also be made to prevent the spread of dengue, the DG RDA said and emphasized the need for collective efforts to combat the disease.

She said, “Prevention of dengue is not just an individual responsibility; it requires concerted efforts from the entire community. We are urging the citizens to take necessary actions, including cleanliness and removal of the stagnant water and elimination of mosquito larvae.”

The public engagement would be facilitated through the use of the SMD (Special mobile Display) truck, which would travel across various areas of Rawalpindi, pamphlets, and providing expert advice on housing schemes and dengue prevention.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of the citizens,” she added.

This campaign would not only raise awareness about housing options, but, it would also equip the citizens with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves from potential health risks like dengue.

“We will encourage everyone to cooperate with RDA in this important initiative so that together, we could make Rawalpindi a safer, healthier, and more prosperous city,” she added.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Mobile Rawalpindi From Top Housing

Recent Stories

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

8 minutes ago
 US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

22 minutes ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

35 minutes ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

43 minutes ago
 Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

2 hours ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

4 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

5 hours ago
 SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, a ..

SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan